Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Tournament honors a child’s hockey dreams and raises funds for cancer research

Daniel Sprague from Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Tournament joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss their 12th annual tournament.
The tournament started after 9-year-old Anthony Ford lost his battle with Childhood Leukemia. Ford was a huge hockey fan, and the tournament was created to honor him and his love of hockey.
All of the proceeds from the tournament go towards the Anthony Ford Fund, which donates money to Pediatric Cancer Research and United Way’s Connecting Kids.
Teams are still being accepted for the tournament, up to six people can register for a team. The adult tournament takes place Saturday, and kids play on Sunday.
Registration closes on Sunday, January 19th, and the tournament takes place the following weekend.
To register and learn more about the tournament, visit www.anthonyford99.com
