Archie’s Diner now open in Mankato Place Mall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’ve walked into the Mankato Place Mall recently, your nostrils may have been greeted by the scent of soul and southern-style food.
Archie's Diner, located inside the Mankato Place Mall, opened recently and the small, homestyle restaurant offers everything from fried chicken, turkey legs, homemade mac and cheese and collard greens.
The owner says he opened the restaurant to fulfill a life-long dream.
“After culinary school, I wanted to do something food-related, and me being as young as I was, people were telling me that you can’t open up a restaurant young. They were saying all these things and I just wanted to prove that I could,” says diner owner RayShawn “Archie” Ninow.
Staff and cooks at Archie’s Diner even claim they have the best fried chicken in the area, and they aim to provide a homestyle experience to customers.
“Home cooking, conversation and feeling relaxed and also feeling sleepy after you eat a nice, good, warm plate of our food. The secret is putting our soul into it. We love to cook and our team is very great,” says co-owner Minnie Aldadry.
Archie’s Diner is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. The diner is also open on Saturdays from noon to midnight.
