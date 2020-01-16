BLC Men’s and Women’s Basketball defeat North Central University

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bethany Lutheran Men’s and Women’s basketball played host to North Central University, Wednesday night.
Both Vikings’ teams were victorious.
The BLC Men’s team topped NCU 94-73. Cire Mayfield was the team’s leading scorer with 24 points in the contest.
The BLC Women’s team topped NCU 90-58. Abby Olson was the team’s leading scorer with 24 points in the contest.
Both the Men’s and Women’s team are back in action Saturday as they travel to Duluth to take on the College of St. Scholastica.
