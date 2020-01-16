Blue Earth County adds full-time deputy county administrator position

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County added a full-time position for a deputy county administrator in December 2019.
Josh Milow assumed the role after working with Blue Earth County for 15 years.
He started out in the Blue Earth County Community Corrections Department where he worked as department director including a part-time role as deputy county administrator.
With the new full-time position, he’ll be able to focus more on county administration duties.
“I’m just going to be looking at more project work. We’re just going to be doing more budget analysis and we’re really trying to take our lean continuous improvement principles and go out and take a look at different departments where we can actually improve our processes and be more efficient as a county,” says Milow.
He says he’ll also continue to work closely with community corrections, veterans services and the library.
