Community honors soldier who died at a South Carolina Army base

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A community honors 19-year-old Owatonna native Pvt. Connor McGurran, who died last week at a South Carolina Army base.
McGurran, who was a member of the Minnesota Army National Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment, was found unresponsive after a training exercise last Wednesday at Fort Jackson. He later died at an area hospital.
Officials at Fort Jackson say the service will take place at 4 p.m. today at Daniel Circle Chapel.
