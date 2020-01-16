Democratic newcomer set to challenge Draheim for senate seat

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another candidate has joined the race for the state senate district 20 seat.
That seat is currently held by Republican senator Rich Draheim.
Jon Olson, who is running as a DFL candidate, is now hoping to take his place.
Olson is originally from Minneapolis. He has served as a naval officer and has also taught college national security courses.
Olson says he is interested in issues like costs and access to health care, the agricultural economy, education, and broadband internet access.
