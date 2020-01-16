Gustavus’ Schwartz, Gibbons named DIII All-Americans

LEXINGTON, Kent. (KEYC) — Two Gustavus Adolphus College Men’s Soccer players were named NCAA Division III All-Americans by D3Soccer.com on Wednesday.
Sophomore forward Cole Schwartz was named Second Team All-American, while junior midfielder Matt Gibbons was named to the third team.
In his first season with the Golden Gusties, Schwartz scored 24 goals and recorded seven assists for 55 points, as he became the fifth player in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) history to score at least 50 points in a season. In addition, Schwartz’s 55 points are the most by any conference player since 1975.
The Jakarta, Indonesia, native also ranked fourth in the nation in goals, only trailing Bethany Lutheran College’s Max Busch (25) for third in the nation, while Amherst’s German Giammattei and SUNY Oneonta’s Witman Hernandez led all Division III scorers with 26 goals.
Gibbons, who missed four games due to injury, led the MIAC with 17 assists, while also scoring eight goals. Gibbons, who primarily plays as an attacking midfielder, averaged 0.78 assists per match, which ranked fifth in the nation.
The Minneapolis native accumulated 30 points over the course of the season, which were the fourth-most in the MIAC and the most of any midfielder.
