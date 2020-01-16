Lake Washington Regional Park set to receive grant money for improvements

KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) — Lake Washington Park is in line for some major upgrades in the near future.
The Regional Park applied for $983,000 to upgrade the parks’ campgrounds, extend Lake Washington Park Road, and add a 1.5-mile paved trail loop to increase the accessibility of the deeper areas of the park.
Hoping this is part one of a three-part revamp project, Le Sueur County hopes to keep improvements going for the future.
"The future phases would then focus on increasing camping spaces," said Le Sueur County Parks Director Tyler Luethje. "Right now, we are trying to draw people into the park then the next phases would be more camping."
While the park hasn’t officially received the grant yet, they are feeling very positive about getting it during the next legislative session.
