Mankato’s American Legion and VFW prepare to celebrate four chaplains who demonstrated self-less sacrifice during World War II

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s American Legion and VFW are preparing to celebrate four chaplains who demonstrated self-less sacrifice during World War II.
Four Chaplains Day is held every year on the closest Sunday to February 3rd.
This year marks the 77th anniversary of the sinking of the US Army Transport Dorchester and the self-less acts of the four Army chaplains aboard.
The four were Methodist, Jewish, Dutch Reformed, and Roman Catholic - respectively.
As the ship went down, the chaplains comforted the wounded and directed others to safety, even offering their own life vests to others.
“Self-less service, we can use that in our everyday lives. The four chaplains, of course they came from four different faiths and they set aside any type of religious differences that they had to come together and work together to accomplish the mission that they had,” Post 11′s commander James Olson said.
The celebration will be held at 2 p.m. on February 2nd at the Morson-Ario-Strand VFW Post 950.
Olson says due to the event being on Super Bowl Sunday, the event will conclude a quarter to 3'clock.
