Maverick All-Sports Dome hosts its ceremonial ribbon-cutting

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting for it's new Maverick All-Sports Dome.
The $5.49 million dome is the first of its kind in Mankato.
Individuals who contributed to the cost and construction were recognized at the ceremony.
“We’re really running out of space at the university, in terms of our normal spaces. So, this helps to accommodate them. We heard from community members, how many different groups throughout the community - the public schools and other entities that will utilize this facility. It’s fabulous,” Minnesota State Mankato president Richard Davenport said.
The Maverick All-Sports Dome is a 109,850 square-foot, air-inflated multipurpose facility.
Aside from university use, the facility is also available for rent to local youth and adult sports organizations.
