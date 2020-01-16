Mavericks on five-game win streak

“I think we got back to a little bit of our identity at defending first and making it more difficult to play against us because we’re doing it in groups of five and defending our net front better and then trying to posses pucks a little bit more, if you’ve got the puck you don’t have to defend and we’ve supported pucks better the last two weeks. Our special teams have bailed us out when we haven’t been good 5-on-5 and then our special team, when our power play hasn’t been clicking, we’ve been decent 5-on-5 so we’ve been able to mix different ways of winning hockey games, we’ve been able to have different guys step up offensively while we’ve continued to defend so I think that’s why we’ve had some success but those things are going to be tested this weekend," Mike Hastings, MSU Head Coach, said.