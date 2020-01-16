12 Mavericks receive the NSIC’s Myles Brand Award

Twelve Minnesota State University, Mankato student-athletes received the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s (NSIC) Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award on Wednesday. (Source: Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC))
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — Twelve Minnesota State University, Mankato student-athletes received the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s (NSIC) Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award on Wednesday.

The award was named in honor of former NCAA President Dr. Myles Brand and is bestowed to senior NSIC student-athletes who have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher, are exhausting their eligibility and are on track to graduate.

A record 194 student-athletes received the award, which is 38 more than the previous record of 156, set in 2019.

Recipients from Minnesota State University, Mankato include:

Student-Athlete Sport Hometown Concentration
Bri Ciaccio Soccer Loves Park, IL Communication Disorders
Taylor Drost Women’s Basketball Menomonie Falls, WI Exercise Science
Alex Goettl Football North Mankato, MN Biomedical Sciences
Anissa Janzig Volleyball Wells, MN Communication Studies, French
Maggie Knier Swimming & Diving Big Lake, MN Mass Media, Marketing
Anna Mixon Soccer Eden Prairie, MN Family and Consumer Science
Teddy Peterson Baseball Glencoe, MN Exercise Science
Isaiah Rabata CC/Track & Field Beaver Dam, WI Biochemistry
Logan Saltou Wrestling Rochester, MN Management
Ryan Schlichte Football Mankato, MN Social Studies Teaching
Tyler Schmidt Football Cedar Falls, IA Biology
Dakota Wendell Soccer Castle Rock, CO Law Enforcement/Alcohol & Drug Studies

