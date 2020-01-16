12 Mavericks receive the NSIC’s Myles Brand Award

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — Twelve Minnesota State University, Mankato student-athletes received the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s (NSIC) Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award on Wednesday.
The award was named in honor of former NCAA President Dr. Myles Brand and is bestowed to senior NSIC student-athletes who have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher, are exhausting their eligibility and are on track to graduate.
A record 194 student-athletes received the award, which is 38 more than the previous record of 156, set in 2019.
Recipients from Minnesota State University, Mankato include:
