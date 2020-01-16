MNDOT preparing for winter storm approaching

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As adverse weather conditions near, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is preparing for rough road conditions.
MnDOT officials say, the storm in conversation is going to bring heavy winds.
Those winds will limit visibility and pose a threat to MnDOT workers.
Now, it looks like the snow is supposed to start around 9 o’clock throughout the district - 9 a.m. on Friday morning. We will have crews on for A shift and B shift and then we will have them back out Saturday morning. But, depending on what that wind does, if we have zero visibility out in the country we will keep our truck in the towns and keep towns open. As it get’s daylight then we will probably get them out in the country," MnDOT maintenance supervisor Tony DeSantiago.
This season, MnDOT is stressing their use of salt brine rather than salt.
Salt brine is a more efficient alternative to putting salt on the roads.
The liquid helps the salt stay on the road and is better for the environment.
