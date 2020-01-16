River’s Edge Hospital to make changes to facility entrances

River’s Edge Hospital to make changes to facility entrances
FILE — River’s Edge Hospital announced that the main entrance to the building will be changing on Jan. 27. (Source: Ryan Sjoberg)
By Jake Rinehart | January 16, 2020 at 4:51 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 4:51 PM

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — River’s Edge Hospital announced that the main entrance to the building will be changing on Jan. 27.

The medical facility’s main entrance will now be located to the Sunrise Drive entrance, across from Gault Park.

This entrance will serve as the access point for the following services:

  • Emergency Room
  • Urgent Care
  • Patient Rooms
  • Laboratory/Direct Access Lab
  • The Grille Case (which is scheduled to open on Feb. 3)
  • Infusion Therapy
  • Surgical Services Check-In
  • Evening Classes
  • Daytime Exercise Classes

The previous entrance to the building will be closed and used as a pick-up location for same-day surgical patients.

River's Edge Hospital completes expansion to emergency, urgent care departments

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - River's Edge Hospital's expansion is complete, adding more space to the emergency and urgent care departments. Planning for the project began in 2016, with construction kicking off in May 2018.

The entrance for River’s Edge Physical Therapy, Mayo Clinic Health System — St. Peter and Mankato Clinic Dermatology will remain the same with access from Klein Street off of Dodd Road (Highway 22 North).

Contact River's Edge Hospital staff with any questions

Anyone with questions about parking or how to access specific departments at the hospital are encouraged to call River’s Edge Hospital staff at (507) 931-2200.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.