River’s Edge Hospital to make changes to facility entrances

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — River’s Edge Hospital announced that the main entrance to the building will be changing on Jan. 27.
The medical facility’s main entrance will now be located to the Sunrise Drive entrance, across from Gault Park.
This entrance will serve as the access point for the following services:
- Emergency Room
- Urgent Care
- Patient Rooms
- Laboratory/Direct Access Lab
- The Grille Case (which is scheduled to open on Feb. 3)
- Infusion Therapy
- Surgical Services Check-In
- Evening Classes
- Daytime Exercise Classes
The previous entrance to the building will be closed and used as a pick-up location for same-day surgical patients.
The entrance for River’s Edge Physical Therapy, Mayo Clinic Health System — St. Peter and Mankato Clinic Dermatology will remain the same with access from Klein Street off of Dodd Road (Highway 22 North).
Anyone with questions about parking or how to access specific departments at the hospital are encouraged to call River’s Edge Hospital staff at (507) 931-2200.
