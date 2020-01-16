Six staff members injured, four juveniles arrested after alleged assault at Forest Ridge Youth Services

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Six people are injured and four juveniles are charged in Emmet Count, Iowa following an alleged assault at the Forest Ridge Youth Services facility.
The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened on Dec. 30.
Authorities say the juveniles assaulted the staff members. Charges against the juveniles include participation in a riot and multiple counts of assault for each of the four charged.
The sheriff’s office says the four were transferred to a different facility following the incident and staff members were treated at a hospital in Estherville.
