South Central College moving along with major construction project

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — South Central College is about two-thirds of the way through a major construction project.
This $13 million project includes improvements to instructional spaces, labs, technical areas, and health science rooms.
The focus for SCC is improving the economic development of the area.
“When we look at the improvements that are made for example in our welding lab, we know that those are things that are in demand. Agriculture is essential to our region and we are beefing up that as well as our health sciences programs to respond to demand across the area,” Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. DeAnna Burt said.
SCC is also incorporating collaboration areas around the building for students can gather and study.
