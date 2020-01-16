Towing in Mankato gets a shakeup

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Affordable Towing has bought out and taken over a longstanding Mankato business.
Talks with All-American Towing began in early December and were wrapped up and complete by the end of the month.
Since 2001, Affordable Towing's goal has always been growth.
They started out with one truck when the business began, but that one truck has turned into 44 trucks and 30 employees, up from 25 employees before the transaction.
“Mankato was separated north and south,” explained Vice President Bruce Macrafic. “Affordable Towing had the north end while All-American had the south. Now, with the purchase of All-American Towing, we will do the towing for the entire city.”
Affordable Towing took over the old All-American building but has since sold it.
