UMN Extension seeking 2019 planting data from farmers

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The University of Minnesota Extension is seeking feedback from farmers regarding the 2019 growing season.
In particular, the Extension is asking farmers to share their experiences from 2019 to help increase the Extension’s knowledge base on the impacts of late planting and other weather-related factors on yield and grain moisture in corn and soybeans.
The Extension intends to use the information gathered from the 2019 survey to help how they make decisions in the future.
Anyone who planted corn or soybeans in Minnesota during 2019 is asked to visit the University of Minnesota’s Extension website for more details and to participate in the survey.
Participation in this survey is voluntary and the University of Minnesota Extension ensures that results will remain confidential.
The survey will be available for completion until March 6.
