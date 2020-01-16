Walz’s $2B bonding package proposes $30M in southern Minn. facilities upgrades

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced the massive $2 billion final bond proposal to fund improvements in public safety, transportation and quality of life across the state on Wednesday morning in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The proposal includes more local projects state-wide than any governor’s bonding proposal in state history.
“This is the plan that Minnesotans asked for. This is the plan that Minnesotans want. And this is a plan, through good fiscal management, that Minnesota is in a position to be able to deliver on," Walz said.
Walz recommends more than $18 million in bonds to remodel the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter, which would allow the hospital to remodel and increase total capacity by 50 beds.
Walz is also proposing money to finish the back part of Martin County’s Veterans Memorial, as well as to build a regional office for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) in Mankato.
He also recommends $10.5 million for a grant to the City of North Mankato to upgrade Caswell Park’s softball and soccer complexes and to build an indoor field house.
“It would consist of six tennis courts, a basketball court, a volleyball court, like a court system for regional play,” explained North Mankato City Council Member Sandra Oachs.
If approved, the bond would still leave $6 million of the project up to the city, and would likely be funded by local sales tax allocated by the state specifically for facilities.
But if the bond isn’t approved, city officials are hopeful the fieldhouse could still be completed, as they see a big need for it.
“As we move forward, I think it’s going to be important that we really take a look at if we can, at least, get something started, and you know, do it in phases,” Oachs added.
