Early voting begins in Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota's primary election isn't until Super Tuesday on March 3, but voting begins today as polls open across the state for early voting.
Local government officials are taking part in Senator Amy Klobuchar's campaign trail.
Mayor Najwa Massad, representatives Jack Considine and Jeff Brand and others were at Vine Adult Community Center this morning before casting their votes across the street at the courthouse.
Massad says she and others plan to act as local stand-ins on Klobuchar’s campaign while she takes part in the impeachment trial and other events.
