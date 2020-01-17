Early voting begins in Minnesota

Local government officials are taking part in Senator Amy Klobuchar’s campaign trail.

By Benjamin Broze | January 17, 2020 at 12:15 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 12:18 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota's primary election isn't until Super Tuesday on March 3, but voting begins today as polls open across the state for early voting.

Mayor Najwa Massad, representatives Jack Considine and Jeff Brand and others were at Vine Adult Community Center this morning before casting their votes across the street at the courthouse.

Massad says she and others plan to act as local stand-ins on Klobuchar’s campaign while she takes part in the impeachment trial and other events.

Mayor Najwa Massad, representatives Jack Considine and Jeff Brand and others were at Vine Adult Community Center this morning before casting their votes across the street at the courthouse. (Source: Holly Bernstein)

