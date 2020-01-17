Fight caught on tape prompts concerns about school bus safety

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A fight broke out on a Mankato Area Public Schools bus on Wednesday between teenage students.
School officials say the incident is being handled as they work to de-escalate tension between those involved, but it leaves some parents wondering about the safety of their children.
The video was captured by an eight-year-old girl as the scuffle unfolded in front of her and others on the bus.
“It was pretty devastating because my kids are really little - 6 and 8 - they were involved and my 6-year-old was right in front. She got bumped in the head by the teenager, so it was pretty scary,” explained Tracy Andrade.
The fight broke out after an argument on a Palmer Bus Service bus contracted with the district.
“I just feel bad for all the kids that have to like see all these teenagers fighting and beating each other up. It’s like all the time," Andrade continued. “I’m always calling into Palmer Bus and telling them that there’s issues. Like my kids got slapped before and there’s just a lot of issues like all the time.”
For several years, the district has sent its bus drivers through training to provide them skills to work with students and deescalate situations.
“When we get made aware of these types of incidents we deal with them directly, but when I look back, we haven’t had many at all of these types of incidents. The buses are very safe,” said Scott Hare, director of Student Services.
Concern for students’ safety has sparked discussion among parents and the district about how situations like this can be avoided.
“It’s an ongoing issue for a lot of parents because I’ve talked to a lot of parents that said that," Andrade added. "They’ve had this going on and it’s not stopping. They’re taking their kids off the buses because of it and it’s unfair that kids can’t be safe. It’s a good thing later in the fall their going to be separating the teenagers and the little kids.”
Bullying on school buses and a concern for their children’s’ safety prompted some parents to contact the district. The district responded with the planned two-tier bussing system that begins this fall.
“That is a concern from some of our parents and we are dealing with that with the two-tiered bussing. That will have like-age group students on the buses. So you shouldn’t have elementary school students riding with secondary-age students. The two-tier stage bussing will help alleviate some of that,” Hare explained.
School officials say they can reassure parents that safety and the well-being of students are important to the district.
The two-tier system buses students to and from school at different time periods.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.