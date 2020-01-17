GMG partners with Regional Economic Development Alliance to promote the community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - John Considine from Greater Mankato Growth joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss their partnership with the Regional Economic Development Alliance.
The partnership includes St. Peter, Lake Crystal, Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake, and both Nicollet and Blue Earth counties.
The Regional Economic Development Alliance helps promote the region to other parts of the state and the county. It also helps bring together businesses and local governments in the area.
To learn more about GMG and the Regional Economic Development Alliance, visit https://greatermankato.com/regional-economic-development-alliance
