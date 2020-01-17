ISG announces changes to leadership structure

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A nationally recognized architecture, engineering, environmental and planning firm based in Mankato recently announced leadership adjustments within the company.
ISG announced on Tuesday, Jan. 14, that the firm’s board of directors formally approved and appointed Lynn Bruns as Chief Executive Officer, David Doxtad as President, Derek Johnson as Executive Vice President and Chad Surprenant as Chief Strategy Officer.
Surprenant was appointed to the position of CEO|President in 2001, growing the firm to over 315 professionals, while also growing the number of disciplines that ISG operated in on a local, state and national level. In addition, Surprenant also successfully converted the firm to a 100% employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).
Bruns, who has been with ISG since 2004, has worked alongside Surprenant for the past five years and has been an influential figure in key acquisitions, the transition to a 100% ESOP structure and other firm activities.
In his new role as president, Doxtad will work to build upon ISG’s growth and multimarket and multidisciplinary structure. Doxtad has been with the firm for nearly 10 years.
Johnson has been serving in a strategic capacity for ISG since the opening of its Des Moines, Iowa, offices in 2014. In his new role as executive vice president, Johnson will be responsible for emphasizing ISG’s key competitive advantages, while also directly supporting employee-owner growth.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.