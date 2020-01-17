ISG announces changes to leadership structure

This is such an exciting time for ISG. I felt that it was important to continue to reinforce our dynamic, growth-oriented business philosophy, and maintaining the CEO position since 2001 started to feel like it didn’t reflect the trajectory we are truly on. The best way for ISG to continue its rise is to recognize that some lanes need to be opened up for fully-committed, skilled, and ambitious leaders to take the firm to even greater heights. Along with not being static, one of ISG’s greatest attributes has been an old-school and hardworking, yet youthful and relatable leadership mentality. I’m turning 50 years old this April, and we feel that the best of both worlds is to maintain the drive that has gotten ISG to where it is today and will propel the firm to new heights. I will also now have the opportunity to provide assistance where desired and work in a new capacity with the greatest group of leaders I’ve ever known

Chad Surprenant, Chief Strategy Officer