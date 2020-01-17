JCC’s Wolff sets new program record

Jackson County Central’s Alaina Wolff (34) set a new program during her performance against Luverne on Thursday evening. (Source: JC Pilot Sports)
By Jake Rinehart | January 16, 2020 at 10:05 PM CST - Updated January 16 at 10:25 PM

LUVERNE, Minn. (KEYC) — Jackson County Central’s Alaina Wolff set a new program during her performance against Luverne on Thursday evening.

The senior scored 17 points in the contest, which was enough to surpass Whitney Burmeister and become the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Wolff currently has scored 1,845 career points, compared to Burmeister’s previous record of 1,841, with eight regular-season games remaining for the Huskies.

Luverne would defeat JCC by a score of 87-67.

Wolff and the rest of the Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team are scheduled to travel to Lake Crystal for a game against Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial on Monday, Jan. 20.

