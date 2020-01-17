KEYC News 12 This Morning visits Mt. Kato for skiing; learning the ropes before hitting the slopes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - KEYC News 12 This Morning visited Mt. Kato for lessons on skiing from Director of Alpine Services John Romberg.
Mt. Kato’s snowsports school offers lessons on snowboarding and skiing for both kids and adults, and they will be having a special event for SnowKato Days.
Snow Fun for Beginners will be held at Mount Kato on Saturday, Jan. 25 and Sunday, Jan 26. Also, that weekend is Glow Tubing, a snow tubing event including lights and music.
To learn more about Mount Kato, visit https://www.mountkato.com/
