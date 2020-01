Total snowfall potential through sunrise Saturday of 5-10 inches. Snow, blowing snow, blizzard conditions at times, and difficult driving Tonight with lows near 18. Morning flurries, otherwise blowing snow and blizzard conditions at times Saturday with highs near 20. Some clearing and winds gradually lower Saturday night with lows near -8. A mix of sun and clouds Sunday with highs near 0. Partly cloudy Monday with highs near 0.