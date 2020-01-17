Martin County West High School ag instructor receives national award

SHERBURN, Minn. (KEYC) - Martin County West High School’s agricultural education instructor earned a national award.
Last month, Jessica Daberkow was presented with the Carl Perkins Community Service Award.
The award process started in Minnesota where she was nominated to move forward to the regional level that included seven states.
Ultimately, Daberkow beat out the nominees from all five regions of the country.
Each year, the award recognize an individual who has gone above and beyond for their community and their school.
She received the award at the Association for Career and Technical Education Awards Gala in Anaheim, California.
“And we’re lucky being agriculture instructors that we don’t only work with students inside the classroom, but students outside the classroom through FFA and a lot of the community service we do to give back is through that,” said Jessica Daberkow, agriculture instructor and FFA advisor for Martin County West High School.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.