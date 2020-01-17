Minnesota DNR postpones Candlelight Hike at Rice Lake State Park; more events to come at state parks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dan Ruiter joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about events that have been postponed and Take Your Kid Ice Fishing Weekend.
Due to the forecast storm, high winds, and low temps, the Candlelight Hike at Rice Lake State Park is postponed. Originally planned for Saturday, Jan. 18, the new date will be Feb 29.
There are still lots of events that the DNR has planned for this winter. This weekend is Take Your Kid Ice Fishing Weekend. Other events include snowshoe hikes at Minneopa State Park, candlelight hikes at Nerstrand Big Woods State Park.
To learn about all of the events the MN DNR has planned, visit https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/
