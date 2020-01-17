Prep Athlete: Mankato East’s Jax Madson

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato East Boy’s Basketball team is off to yet another dominating first half of their season, boasting a 12-1 record thus far.
A fundamental player for the Cougars is senior Jax Madson who’s our KEYC News 12 Prep Athlete of the Week.
Madson sits high on the program’s stat sheet in many categories, the senior captain is a program leader in three′s and averages around 20 points a game this season, but the point guard also does a great job of spreading the wealth.
“I like distributing, so I like getting my teammates involved. It’s great because we have a bunch of guys on the team that can score so you don’t have to put the load on one guy the whole night. It’s great being the distributor and just doing the little things that help the team win," Jax Madson, Prep Athlete of the Week, said.
Madson shares his passion for the game with his father, who also is the Cougar’s head coach.
“It’s a good bond and it’s a good relationship with him, so I’m glad that he’s been my coach. Being at home with him too, just talking about things we can do better at and just that communication off the court is good for me and him,” Jax Madson said.
“I wish I would probably be a little better of the let’s just leave it at practice and go and I try to do that sometimes but eventually I’ll say ok this is what you’ve got to do better, even at home I’ll tell him and he handles it pretty well. I’m probably harder on him than anybody on the team and I think that’s the way it’s going to be when you’re a coach’s kid,” Head Coach Joe Madson said.
Madson plans to continue his academic and basketball career in college.
“It’s real exciting. I know he wants to play and he’s a kid that I think he can play at that next level. I think he’s got enough of the tools, he’s a pretty complete player. I know he is excited about that next step as well,” Joe Madson, said.
But before he focuses on what he’s doing after graduation, Madson is locked in on a successful senior year.
“There’s some good teams in 3A, but I know we’re one of them and it’s going to be fun ending the season here,” Jax Madson, said.
