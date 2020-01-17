Report: Vehicle crashes increased in New Ulm during 2019

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The New Ulm Police Department released a report earlier this month that shows vehicle crashes are on the rise in the city.
The report shows 481 crashes within the city, with 48 of those with injuries and one with a fatality during 2019.
New Ulm Police say the uptick in crashes may be because of the Highway 14 Bridge project that redirected more traffic through the town on Broadway Street.
“So the plan moving forward with administration is we’re going to see some increased levels of patrols and some creativity within our patrol division. We’re going to do some extra enforcement on certain specific days that we see a higher level of crashes during that time frame,” New Ulm Police Officer Eric Gramentz explained.
The amount of crashes is up from 372 in 2016.
Drivers should expect police riding on school buses and even garbage trucks to point out motorists seen texting on their phones.
