Senate impeachment trial to begin next week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the third time in U.S. history, the Senate is holding an impeachment trial.
The House managers brought the two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate before Chief Justice John Roberts and Senators took their respective oaths. The trial begins in earnest next week with opening arguments.
Seven democrats will serve as House managers, prosecuting the case.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff will be the lead manager.
The 100 senators will act as the jury in this case.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the question of witnesses and documents will be voted on after opening arguments.
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts is presiding that trial.
The impeachment managers will be the ones to represent the Democrats' argument.
The White House hopes the impeachment trial lasts no more than two weeks.
