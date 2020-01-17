Snowplows to be removed from multiple southern Minn. counties until conditions improve

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Martin County Emergency Management Services announced on Friday afternoon that all snowplows will be pulled from roads beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17.
The agency says that the plowing of roads will be suspended until 7 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Visit KEYC.com for more weather information, including closings, weather alerts and road conditions.
Other counties have also recalled their snowplows until conditions improve. A full list is available below, with the most recent announcement being on the bottom.
