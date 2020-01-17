Southern Minnesota Pond Hockey Championship kicks off this weekend

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Southern Minnesota Pond Hockey Championship is set for this weekend in Fairmont on Sisseton Lake and committee members said the inclement weather isn’t going to stop them.
With festivities for the Southern Minnesota Pond Hockey Championship kicking off Friday evening with a free community skate and continuing through Sunday and committee members said they’re ready to brave the weather.
“We’re Minnesota people, so we’re used to it. We’ve had some years where it’s been really cold and still a lot of people came out. We’ve got heated tents that we provide, we put up two big tents with heaters inside and we have a lot of patio umbrella heaters. A lot of people dress warm, so we’re used to it,” said Southern Minnesota Pond Hockey Championship, board Kelly Artz.
The Marina Lodge is hosting the pond hockey championship for the third year and the bar manager at the Marina Lodge said they’re prepared for a busy weekend.
“Kelly Artz and the pond hockey committee came to me and asked if we could do that a few years ago and since then it’s been a huge hit every year, bringing not only the Marina Lodge staff together, but the whole community, setting it up, people coming out, getting excited, getting it all prepared,” said bar manager for the Marina Lodge, Bryan Unke.
The Southern Minnesota Pond Hockey Championship is celebrating its tenth year bringing curling, broomball and cornhole into the schedule for the weekend.
“Certainly the hockey community rallies around this event to make sure they are a part of it, but the really humbling thing is over ten years how the community has provided an outpouring of support, whether it’s human resources shoveling, blowing snow and braving the elements or just everything in between,” said committee member for the Southern Minnesota Pond Hockey Championship, Ian Bents.
A portion of money raised from the tournament helps local hockey associations purchase equipment and bring in new trainers
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.