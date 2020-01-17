Southern Minnesota Pond Hockey Championship postponed due to weather

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Southern Minnesota Pond Hockey Championship set to take place this weekend in Fairmont has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Organizers say they discussed it at length Thursday night and made the decision to postpone the tournament.
The annual games will now take place on March 13, 14, and 15.
Depending on ice conditions, the tournament may still take place outside, otherwise, it will potentially be held indoors at the Martin County Arena.
