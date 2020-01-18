Brand to host community conversation; public invited

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Rep. Jeff Brand (DFL-St. Peter) will be hosting a community conversation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 25 in the Choir Room at St. Peter High School.
Also in attendance with Brand will be Rep. Jack Considine (DFL-Mankato) and Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato), in partnership with the Minnesota Values Project.
All members of the community are invited to attend this free and public event that will discuss the community’s goals and values leading into the 2020 Legislative Session.
St. Peter High School is located at 2121 Broadway Avenue.
Visit KEYC’s Community Calendar to view more upcoming events in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.