Digging Out: Residential and business plowing options
Woodfellas provides snow removal for business and residential area, including parking lots, walkways, driveways and more. (Source: KEYC News 12)
By Bernadette Heier | January 18, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST - Updated January 18 at 5:31 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With all of the recent snow, Minnesotans may need some help digging out.

That's when personal plowing options come into play.

Various business and residential plowing options are available in the area.

Like the Woodfellas Lawn and Landscaping in Mankato that plow and shovel parking lots, walkways and even your driveway.

With snowfall followed by drifting conditions, the job is all about keeping up.

“Well it doesn’t make it easy on a day like today,” said Tyler Baka of Woodfellas Lawn and Landscaping, referring to this weekend’s winter storm. “It’s kind of a never-ending battle but you’ve got to keep up on it so you don’t get buried in."

Some other snow removal options in the area include:

