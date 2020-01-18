Driving hazards won’t end with snow, officials warn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — From the Pacific Northwest to the Midwest, this powerful winter storm has dropped snow and ice all over the United States.
Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) crews will be splitting their shifts to provide coverage until late Friday evening.
But they say if the snow, winds and darkness reduce visibility to a point where it is dangerous, snowplows may be called in until it is safe to return.
Here locally, snow isn’t supposed to stop until just before sunrise.
But officials say that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods just yet.
“And temperatures will be falling all day tomorrow, so we can expect wind chills well below zero by the afternoon tomorrow. When I say well below, 10-to-20-below wind chills. Very cold day tomorrow,” explained Dan Luna, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.
Plows will be out early Saturday as conditions allow, but MnDOT encourages motorists to plan ahead and check road conditions.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.