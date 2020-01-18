Hagedorn to host mobile office hours in Vernon Center

VERNON CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) — Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s Congressional Office recently announced that it will be hosting mobile office hours from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Vernon Center City Hall in Vernon Center.
During this time, community members are invited to seek help that they need with a federal issue or agency.
These mobile office hours are free and open to the public. Appointments are not needed for mobile office hours events.
