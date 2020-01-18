Health professional provides shoveling tips as snow blankets much of US

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — More snow means more shoveling, and as temperatures drop, you may have to also battle the winter elements.
Health professionals advise taking extra caution when shoveling, and even snow blowing, and to take it easy.
“As far as health concerns go, it’s just important that if you have any known history of heart disease or risk factors for heart disease, that I would advise to just not shovel in general - hiring your neighbor - getting some help just because you’re at risk for developing a heart attack," explained Elizabeth Evers, certified physicians assistant.
It’s also advised to use your legs when lifting heavy snow and avoid using your lower back as a main source of strength.
Hidden ice is also a concern after new snowfall on sidewalks and walkways.
And as we move further into the winter months, health professionals say to bundle up during subzero days.
“As temperatures get even below the negative 15 mark, you can get frostbite in less than 10 minutes. So it can happen pretty quickly. When any tissue is exposed to cold temperatures, you’re at risk for getting frostbite,” Evers added.
Prolonged exposure to the cold may result in permanent tissue damage as well.
