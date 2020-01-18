Locals keep warm with chili cook-off

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite the cold weather, locals managed to keep warm on the insides, at Star Cycle’s Annual chili cook-off.
Six different chili recipes were featured. Businesses like Spinners and Les’s lunch wagon as well as customers and employees brought in their home cooked chili.
“They bring down some chili and we have it open to the public to come in and sample and vote for your favorite," said Star Cycle Owner Nathan Zender.
The winner received a Star Cycle Gift Card.
Star Cycle is a family-run full service power sports dealership since 1990 with over 200 new and used motorcycles, scooters, ATV’s and SXS units.
