Medical spa comes to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A new medical spa brings skin services to the area with the motto “refresh your youthful glow."
Glo Skincare Spa offers a wide range of skin services form botox, fillers, polydioxanone (PDO) threads, chemical peels and more.
Specialists will sit with you for a consultation to plan and answer any questions. Most procedures take under an hour, with a quick recovery.
“People are living longer now so it’s good to take care of our outside as well as the inside and it helps you feel good to take care of your skin. We also offer ZO skin health line that’s only sold in a medical office and we are the only place in town that carries that type of skincare,” Owner and Registered Nurse Nicole Friedrichs explained.
The spa, located in Suite 211 at 1351 Madison Avenue, next to Snap Fitness, will host a grand opening from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23.
