MnDOT crews prepare cleanup, remind public about dangers while driving

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s a job that is both exciting and, at times, dangerous.
Snowplow drivers often handle traffic, while also working in conditions where visibility can sometimes be poor to none.
All 18 of the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s (MnDOT) Mankato based snowplows were out clearing snow off the roads on Friday.
MnDOT is constantly monitoring the weather and reaching out to its drivers when needed.
After a safety check, it’s out on the road for a snowplow driver.
Drivers will often circle the same route multiple times to make sure the road is consistently clear
The biggest reminder for traffic: don’t get too close or try to pass a snowplow if it is not safe to do so.
A cloud of snow can happen when snowplows remove snow, making visibility difficult for them and surrounding traffic.
Operators also want to remind drivers that they will often drive on the centerline to clear off the greatest amount of snow that they can.
They will also typically drive slower.
Drivers should try to stay behind the snowplow if they can.
