North Mankato Police Officers sworn-in

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With the swearing-in of officers Matthew Larson and Jacob Vitzthum, the North Mankato Police Department is back up to full staff.
“It’s just a nice step for our community to continually ensure the safe quality of life community that we have here. So we have remained one of the top safest cities in the state for a number of years, and this is just another ongoing effort to continue that effort,” North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen said.
Officer Larson comes from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, where he’s served since 2017. He had also served at the Lake Crystal and then the Tri-City Police Departments.
"I'm excited for the opportunity. It sounds like it's a very good department and a great community to work for."
Officer Vitzthum previously served for four years with the Mountain Lake Police Department as a full-time officer.
“I heard about the opening here in North Mankato and that it was a great place to work and live. I was excited that I got the opportunity to apply and now I’m looking forward to getting out there and working with everyone and meeting all the people."
The addition of Officers Larson and Vitzthum boosts the department’s ability to properly cover it’s peace officers on patrol.
“You know, we are back to full force now and we can cover all the hours that we need for patrol and we have backup for all our officers when they’re on patrol," added Dehen. “That’s really important for us to maintain the safety of both the officers and citizens. So we look forward to them being a part of our force for a long time and into the future.”
