Southworth surpasses 200 wins

“It’s kind of neat. It just says I’ve been here a long time, but I’ve also had a lot of good players in my 10 years here and that’s what it’s about," explained Southworth. “It’s having good players and trying to teach them, and they’re the ones that play the game, so a lot of good memories early on when we were playing some bigger schools, like a Wayzata, and up at Gustavus we had some fun games. My second year, we played New Richland in the section final up at Gustavus and it was as packed as I had ever seen it in there, and I played basketball in college there, so those were some good memories and then last year’s run to the state tournament, coming in as a No. 4-seed and everything just kind of clicked at that time and that was kind of neat too.”