Students, public invited to 5th annual MLK Day of Service at Minnesota State Mankato

Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Office of Community Engagement is inviting students and the public to its fifth annual MLK Day of Service event from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20. (Source: Bemidji State University)
By Jake Rinehart | January 17, 2020 at 8:43 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 8:43 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Office of Community Engagement is inviting students and the public to its fifth annual MLK Day of Service event from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20.

The event will be hosted in Centennial Student Union’s MavAve area, located near the CSU food court.

Students and the public are invited to attend the day of service event and work on different projects for many community organizations. The projects include:

For more information, contact Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Office of Community Engagement at (507) 389-5789 or visit the MLK Day of Service’s Facebook event.

MLK Day of Service 2020

Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Centennial Student Union is located at 620 West, South Road.

