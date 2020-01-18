Students, public invited to 5th annual MLK Day of Service at Minnesota State Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Office of Community Engagement is inviting students and the public to its fifth annual MLK Day of Service event from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20.
The event will be hosted in Centennial Student Union’s MavAve area, located near the CSU food court.
Students and the public are invited to attend the day of service event and work on different projects for many community organizations. The projects include:
- Making tie blankets and knitting scarves to donate to a local shelter,
- Making dog toys for the Blue Earth Nicollet County Human Society (BENCHS),
- Making cards for “Cardz for Kidz," a national organization that distributes cards to hospitalized and/or traumatized children globally; and
- Decorating brown paper bags for a MY Place (Mankato Youth Place) meal distributed through Minnesota State’s campus kitchen.
For more information, contact Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Office of Community Engagement at (507) 389-5789 or visit the MLK Day of Service’s Facebook event.
Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Centennial Student Union is located at 620 West, South Road.
