Govenaires competing marching group welcomes new members

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -The oldest competing drum and bugle corp in the world gathered for the first of many practices this year.
The Govenaires of St. Peter, established in 1927, brings together drums, horn players and color guard members of all ages and talents.
Members practice under the guidance of experienced teachers prepping for summer marching competitions, as well as a national competition in Pennsylvania.
And they are always looking for new members.
“I think our youngest member is 14 and we have people in their 60′s still marching. Anyone interested in marching we will take you, teach you what you need to know and get you to a place where you feel confident as a performer. Even if you don’t have any experience,” said Director Terry Lillis.
For more information on The Govenaires membership click here.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.