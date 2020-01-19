A look behind the cameras catching Maverick Hockey

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Streaming Minnesota State University Maverick Hockey games live or watching play-backs is a familiar treat among hockey fans. But what may be unfamiliar is who is behind the cameras, catching the action.
For 19 years Bethany Lutheran College’s Broadcasting Program has partnered with the Minnesota State University, Mankato Maverick hockey team producing live game footage.
The unique opportunity gives aspiring broadcasters hands-on experience with live television.
“There’s really not a lot of classroom experiences that can emulate a live game. The entire production, six cameras, about 20 crew people total is entirely done by our students," said Bethany Lutheran College studio and production manager Greg Vandermause.
From the pregame to coaches interviews and puck drop, the students run the show.
“We get here hours before the game. We are here setting up all the cameras, making sure we are getting feeds from all the cameras, testing all the audio making sure our mics work. One of our motto’s is test early test often,” said student director Clayton Johnson.
These skills were put to the ultimate test on January 10th when Fox Sports North picked up the battle between women’s Maverick hockey and Saint Cloud State University.
“Tonight’s a unique experience that can be seen wherever anyone carries Fox Sports, we are working with Texas where fox sports originated from," said Vandermause
The game being the fourth time in the 19 year partnership a game was broadcasted on a major network.
“It’s a great opportunity, obviously not many students get to do it at this level at a big broadcasting company like that," added Johnson.
“Hopefully this will open up doors in the future, this is the type of work that I love to do."
