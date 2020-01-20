Arts Center of Saint Peter adds second floor

By Ryan Sjoberg | January 20, 2020 at 3:15 PM CST - Updated January 20 at 3:15 PM

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Arts Center of Saint Peter has a little something extra to show off this year as they gear up for their annual membership meeting.

A whole second floor has been added to increase programming and community engagement.

Volunteers are hard at work getting the added space ready for use.

The Arts Center of Saint Peter has had a dream to occupy an entire building to themselves ever since they lost their original building in the 1998 Saint Peter Tornado.

“Then the Arts Center moved to this building and occupied the basement and ground floor,” Board President Emily Stark said. “It’s always a dream of ours to have a whole building again. It’s where we started it’s what we wanted and so it’s finally here.”

Available on the second floor will be classes in writing, fiber for things like weaving and sewing.

“Look at the classes, sign up and drop-in,” added Stark. “We have repeated classes. We have things where you can show up and try out and see what you like about it. We don’t require any type of previous expertise, that’s why we are here. We want to build that.”

The public is welcome to attend a membership meeting from 4 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, to check out the second floor.

