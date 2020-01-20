Daughter of civil rights activist recounts growing up during movement

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Donzaleigh Abernathy, the youngest daughter of the American civil rights movement co-founder Rev. Dr. Ralph David, spoke at Gustavus Adolphus College today to share what it was like to grow up with civil rights activists.
Abernathy grew up in Montgomery, Alabama and participated in several major civil rights movements marches. Those included the March on Washington, Selma to Montgomery March for “The Right to Vote,” and the Chicago Housing demonstrations.
She has authored Partners to History, Martin Luther King, Ralph David Abernathy, and the Civil Rights Movement, and wrote the play “Birmingham Sunday.” She has also acted as a writer, producer, director and actor in a number of award-winning productions
Her father helped Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. make decisions that would change American history.
