Hockey Day Minnesota coming to Mankato in 2021

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Wild, along with FOX Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, announced Saturday that Mankato will be the host site for Hockey Day Minnesota in 2021.
Furthermore, the trio announced that Blakeslee Stadium, on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato, will serve as the venue for the 15th annual Minnesota hockey tradition.
“This is a truly momentous occasion, as Hockey Day in Minnesota makes its first-ever visit to southern Minnesota and its initial appearance in an on-campus sports venue,” said Dr. Richard Davenport, Minnesota State’s President. “We look forward to this opportunity to work with an outstanding group of civic leaders and regional partners in their efforts to showcase not only the University, but our community, as well. Minnesota is the ‘State of Hockey’ and we are thrilled to have the biggest stage the sport has to offer right here on our campus next January.
“We are extremely excited about the chance we have to serve as the host site for Hockey Day in Minnesota next January,” said Kevin Buisman, Minnesota State’s director of Athletics. “The leadership of the Local Organizing Committee is exceptional and they are to be commended for their extraordinary efforts to bring this event to the Greater Mankato area. The University and Maverick Athletics have a strong history of hosting major events including Minnesota Vikings Training Camp and various conference and NCAA championships and we are confident we can build upon that foundation to create an exciting and memorable experience for everyone involved as we stage this prestigious event at historic Blakeslee Stadium twelve months from now. Let’s play hockey!”
Additional details, including the date of the event, match-ups and the official schedule for Hockey Day Minnesota 2021 will be announced at a later date.
