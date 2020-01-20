Hockey Day Minnesota coming to Mankato in 2021

“We are extremely excited about the chance we have to serve as the host site for Hockey Day in Minnesota next January,” said Kevin Buisman, Minnesota State’s director of Athletics. “The leadership of the Local Organizing Committee is exceptional and they are to be commended for their extraordinary efforts to bring this event to the Greater Mankato area. The University and Maverick Athletics have a strong history of hosting major events including Minnesota Vikings Training Camp and various conference and NCAA championships and we are confident we can build upon that foundation to create an exciting and memorable experience for everyone involved as we stage this prestigious event at historic Blakeslee Stadium twelve months from now. Let’s play hockey!”